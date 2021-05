West Bengal: Oath-taking ceremony of Mamata Banerjee cabinet ministers on Monday

A week after the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a comfortable majority in West Bengal, party ministers will take oath at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday (May 10, 2021). A total of 43 ministers will be sworn in which will include 24 cabinet ministers and 19 ministers of state.