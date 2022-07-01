What did AIMIM leader Waris Pathan say about Nupur?

The Supreme Court castigated suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Muhammad, saying her remarks are disturbing and smack of arrogance. Zee News had an exclusive conversation with AIMIM leader Waris Pathan after the court's remarks.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

The Supreme Court castigated suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Muhammad, saying her remarks are disturbing and smack of arrogance. Zee News had an exclusive conversation with AIMIM leader Waris Pathan after the court's remarks.