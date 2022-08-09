What did BJP say after Nitish broke the alliance?

NDA and JDU alliance broke in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation from the post of CM to the Governor. With this, it has also become clear that now Nitish Kumar will form the government with RJD. So at the same time BJP has targeted Nitish Kumar by holding a press conference.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

