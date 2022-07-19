NewsVideos

What did Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say on the murder of DSP?

Big news has come out from Nuh of Haryana. DSP Surendra Singh has been murdered here. It is alleged that the mining mafia crushed the DSP to death with a dumper. The reaction of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has also come to the fore on the murder of DSP.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
Big news has come out from Nuh of Haryana. DSP Surendra Singh has been murdered here. It is alleged that the mining mafia crushed the DSP to death with a dumper. The reaction of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has also come to the fore on the murder of DSP.

All Videos

Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
12:45
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
 Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
Big relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court
9:14
Big relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court

Trending Videos

Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
12:45
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
9:14
Big relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court
dsp surendra singh murder,Surendra Singh,dsp surendra singh,surendra singh DSP,surendra singh DSP News,surendra singh murders,surendra singh News,dsp crushed to death in haryana,dsp surender singh,dsp surender singh killed mewat,surendra kumar das attempted suicide,nuh news,Breaking News,Hindi News,