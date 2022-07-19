What did Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say on the murder of DSP?

Big news has come out from Nuh of Haryana. DSP Surendra Singh has been murdered here. It is alleged that the mining mafia crushed the DSP to death with a dumper. The reaction of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has also come to the fore on the murder of DSP.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Big news has come out from Nuh of Haryana. DSP Surendra Singh has been murdered here. It is alleged that the mining mafia crushed the DSP to death with a dumper. The reaction of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has also come to the fore on the murder of DSP.