What did Nitish Kumar say about NDA by resigning to the governor?

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has surprised everyone by resigning from the post of Chief Minister. He has submitted his resignation after meeting the Governor. Now it is almost certain that he will again form a government in the state with the help of RJD. After resigning, he has said that he has left the NDA with everyone's opinion.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

