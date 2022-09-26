NewsVideos

What is CM Gehlot's 'Game plan' in Rajasthan?

|Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 06:25 PM IST
Political stir continues in Rajasthan. But know in this report what is the 'game plan' of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot?

All Videos

Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's statement on the political crisis in Rajasthan
1:32
Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's statement on the political crisis in Rajasthan
School bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir, children injured
2:47
School bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir, children injured
Rajasthan government divided into two camps - Arjun Ram Meghwal
1:22
Rajasthan government divided into two camps - Arjun Ram Meghwal
KC Venugopal reaches 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi
5:40
KC Venugopal reaches 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi
Congress demands CBI inquiry into Ankita murder case
1:26
Congress demands CBI inquiry into Ankita murder case

Trending Videos

1:32
Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's statement on the political crisis in Rajasthan
2:47
School bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir, children injured
1:22
Rajasthan government divided into two camps - Arjun Ram Meghwal
5:40
KC Venugopal reaches 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi
1:26
Congress demands CBI inquiry into Ankita murder case
Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot resignation,ashok gehlot and sachin pilot,ashok gehlot news today,ashok gehlot live,ashok gehlot congress president,ashok gehlot news,ashok gehlot vs sachin pilot,sachin pilot news today,sachin pilot latest news,Rajasthan news,rajasthan news today,Congress,congress president election 2022,Congress president,Rahul Gandhi,Sachin Pilot,Breaking News,Hindi News,Karan Singh,Sonia Gandhi,Mallikarjun Kharge,ashok gehlot game plan,