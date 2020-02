What is Congress-AAP connection of PFI funding?

The provocative evidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out in the Lok Sabha regarding Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has come out in front of the world. Undemocratic talks are openly taking place in Shaheen Bagh. Muslim women and children are being instigated against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. PM Modi also said that protests and violence on CAA have been given the name of protests. Watch report: