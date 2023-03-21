NewsVideos
What is the effect of action on Amritpal Singh in Punjab?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Big revelations are happening every day during the ongoing action against Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', while till now the police have arrested more than 100 supporters of Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De, but in the midst of all these things The life of the people living in Punjab is still going on in a normal way, the people of Punjab are living their lives without any fear, there are strict security arrangements in Punjab for the people there, as well as heavy police force has been deployed at various places. Is.

