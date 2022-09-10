What is the formula to compete with BJP? Asaduddin Owaisi said, also spoke on the mission of opposition unity

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he wants Khichdi government to be formed in the country. This government should not be for any prince or didi. The government should be formed for the people of the country.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

