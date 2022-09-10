NewsVideos

What is the formula to compete with BJP? Asaduddin Owaisi said, also spoke on the mission of opposition unity

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he wants Khichdi government to be formed in the country. This government should not be for any prince or didi. The government should be formed for the people of the country.

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 01:55 PM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he wants Khichdi government to be formed in the country. This government should not be for any prince or didi. The government should be formed for the people of the country.

All Videos

Delhi News: Ganesh devotee Armaan suffered heavy losses for participating in immersion, was killed by jihadis!
6:14
Delhi News: Ganesh devotee Armaan suffered heavy losses for participating in immersion, was killed by jihadis!
Big action of ED in Kolkata, huge amount of cash recovered from businessman Nisar Khan's house
1:26
Big action of ED in Kolkata, huge amount of cash recovered from businessman Nisar Khan's house
Can Sri Lanka beat Pakistan again to become the Asia Cup 2022 champion?
Can Sri Lanka beat Pakistan again to become the Asia Cup 2022 champion?
4 states, a rumor and panic ... how the atmosphere was spoiled by the lie of child theft
9:29
4 states, a rumor and panic ... how the atmosphere was spoiled by the lie of child theft
Desh Superfast: Jairam Ramesh's counterattack on BJP's allegations
9:21
Desh Superfast: Jairam Ramesh's counterattack on BJP's allegations

Trending Videos

6:14
Delhi News: Ganesh devotee Armaan suffered heavy losses for participating in immersion, was killed by jihadis!
1:26
Big action of ED in Kolkata, huge amount of cash recovered from businessman Nisar Khan's house
Can Sri Lanka beat Pakistan again to become the Asia Cup 2022 champion?
9:29
4 states, a rumor and panic ... how the atmosphere was spoiled by the lie of child theft
9:21
Desh Superfast: Jairam Ramesh's counterattack on BJP's allegations
Asaduddin Owaisi,Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi on pm modi,owaisi on pm modi,PM Modi,Narendra Modi,owaisi vs modi,owaisi on modi,asaduddin owaisi speech,asaduddin owaisi latest speech,Akbaruddin Owaisi,akbaruddin owaisi speech,Asaduddin Owaisi news,asaduddin owaisi pm modi,akbaruddin owaisi on modi,asaduddin owaisi on abp news,asaduddin owaisi on amit shah,Modi,akbaruddin owaisi on pm modi,asaduddin owaisi makes fun of modi,owaisi funny comments on modi,