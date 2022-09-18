What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?

Regarding the ancient Hanuman temple of Khargone, it is being claimed that the statue of Hanuman ji has blinked. This video of Hanuman temple is also becoming fiercely viral. But Zee News does not confirm such claim.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

