NewsVideos

What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?

Regarding the ancient Hanuman temple of Khargone, it is being claimed that the statue of Hanuman ji has blinked. This video of Hanuman temple is also becoming fiercely viral. But Zee News does not confirm such claim.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:32 PM IST
Regarding the ancient Hanuman temple of Khargone, it is being claimed that the statue of Hanuman ji has blinked. This video of Hanuman temple is also becoming fiercely viral. But Zee News does not confirm such claim.

All Videos

Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
Strong earthquake shocks have caused tremors in Taiwan.
11:29
Strong earthquake shocks have caused tremors in Taiwan.

Trending Videos

1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
11:29
Strong earthquake shocks have caused tremors in Taiwan.
khargone Hanuman temple video,khargone hanuman temple viral video,khargone news,khargone news in hindi,okhleshwar hanuman mandir,akhileshwar hanuman mandir,khargone news mp,okhleshwar hanuman mandir khargone,khargone in hindi news,curfew in khargone,okhleshwar hanuman mandir khargone news,khargone okhleshwar hanuman mandir,madhya pradesh khargone latest news,khargone okhleshwar hanuman mandir latest news,