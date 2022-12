videoDetails

When 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before Indian Army

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

The year 1971 is known for the valor of the Indian Army. On 16 December 1971, the Indian Army had torn Pakistan into two. The Indian Army had shocked Pakistan within just 13 days. The then army chief Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw told how the war was won.