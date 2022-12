videoDetails

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Warns about the Increasing Cases of Corona in China

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned about the increasing cases of corona in China. WHO chief said, 'Due to the decrease in the vaccination rate, a large population is at risk of corona infection.'