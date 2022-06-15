WHO Shocking Report: Pollution causing unnatural deaths in India

India has been counted as the second most polluted country in the world. The report released by the University of Chicago, the name of this report is the Air Quality Life Index, which determines if the level of pollution is affecting the age of the people living in India.

