NewsVideos

Why did BJP call Nitish 'Opportunist'?

NDA and JDU alliance broke in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation from the post of CM to the Governor. So far, 1-2 ministers have formally responded on BJP's behalf. But the way Nitish Kumar has broken the alliance with NDA in Bihar, what will be its effect on BJP in the coming time, at the state level and also in national level politics, BJP talked about these issues by holding a press conference.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
NDA and JDU alliance broke in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation from the post of CM to the Governor. So far, 1-2 ministers have formally responded on BJP's behalf. But the way Nitish Kumar has broken the alliance with NDA in Bihar, what will be its effect on BJP in the coming time, at the state level and also in national level politics, BJP talked about these issues by holding a press conference.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav together again after 5 years
18:50
Agenda India Ka: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav together again after 5 years
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
8:6
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan's big attack after Nitish Kumar's resignation
9:34
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan's big attack after Nitish Kumar's resignation
REVEALED: Change in take-home salary and working hours from New Wage Code | Zee English News
REVEALED: Change in take-home salary and working hours from New Wage Code | Zee English News
Why Japan could see more ‘cruel heat days’ and bring its nuclear energy to counter it? | Zee English
Why Japan could see more ‘cruel heat days’ and bring its nuclear energy to counter it? | Zee English

Trending Videos

18:50
Agenda India Ka: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav together again after 5 years
8:6
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
9:34
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan's big attack after Nitish Kumar's resignation
REVEALED: Change in take-home salary and working hours from New Wage Code | Zee English News
Why Japan could see more ‘cruel heat days’ and bring its nuclear energy to counter it? | Zee English
Bihar BJP Press Conference,Nitish Kumar resigns,Nitish kumar news,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar resign,Nitish Kumar Resignation,nitish kumar live,nitish kumar bjp,nitish kumar bihar,bihar cm nitish kumar resigns,bihar nitish kumar news,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,bihar news nitish kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar resignation news,breaking news nitish kumar resigns from bihar cm post,rcp singh on nitish kumar,BJP,RJD,Breaking News,NDA,Bihar news,