Why did the new excise policy fail in Delhi

After withdrawing the new excise policy, Sisodia has said that the Chief Secretary has been directed to ensure that there is no chaos during this change. We have withdrawn the new excise policy and have given instructions to open government liquor shops.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

After withdrawing the new excise policy, Sisodia has said that the Chief Secretary has been directed to ensure that there is no chaos during this change. We have withdrawn the new excise policy and have given instructions to open government liquor shops.