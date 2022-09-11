Why did the teacher throw boiling water on an eight-year-old boy in Karnataka?

Karnataka News: A shocking incident has come to light from Raichur, Karnataka. Here, a case has come to light for the teacher of a rural school to punish an 8-year-old child by allegedly throwing hot water on him.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

