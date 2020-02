Why Mumbai is the world's 'Honking' city?

The Traffic Index by TomTom (Tom2), a Dutch multinational technology company that provides real-time traffic information and services, revealed earlier this week that Last year, Mumbai was the most congested city in the world, while Delhi stood fourth with congestion of 58 percent. While Mumbai's congestion level remained unchanged, Delhi declined by 2 percent & Bengaluru was a new addition to the analysis this year.