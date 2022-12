'Why permission for conversion' - Asaduddin Owaisi. AIMIM

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on UCC has come to the fore once again. Owaisi said that 'UCC is polarizing the beauty of the country'. I am not in favor of this. Why can't anyone convert religion in Gujarat without permission from the government?