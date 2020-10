Why was Balwinder Singh's security taken away?

The family members of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, have accused the Amrinder Singh government. They have said that if the security of Balwinder was not taken back he would have been alive. The SDM of the place informed that Balwinder's security was taken away due to coronavirus.