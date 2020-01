Will Nirbhaya convicts' death sentence be delayed again?

The death penalty of Nirbhaya's convicts can be delayed again, where hearing in SC is scheduled for today. Meanwhile, Delhi Court on Monday (January 27) dismissed the review petition filed by father of one of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convicts, Pawan Gupta, challenging magistrate order which dismissed the application questioning the credibility of the sole witness in this case.