Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi appeals to public to Vote

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Voting for second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 has begun. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to voters over second phase of voting. PM Modi has made this appeal through social media platform X. Know in this report what PM Modi said in his appeal.

All Videos

Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon08:01
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
Play Icon01:24
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to protect yourself from enemies?
Play Icon05:14
 Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to protect yourself from enemies?
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir
Play Icon37:12
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir
Baat Pate Ki: 6 Killed In Fire At Patna Hotel Near Railway Station
Play Icon31:37
Baat Pate Ki: 6 Killed In Fire At Patna Hotel Near Railway Station

Trending Videos

Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon8:1
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
play icon1:24
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to protect yourself from enemies?
play icon5:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to protect yourself from enemies?
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir
play icon37:12
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir
Baat Pate Ki: 6 Killed In Fire At Patna Hotel Near Railway Station
play icon31:37
Baat Pate Ki: 6 Killed In Fire At Patna Hotel Near Railway Station