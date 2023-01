videoDetails

Will not react on Shankaracharya says Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Shankaracharya had challenged Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham to save Joshimath. After which Dhirendra Shastri now said that he is the Prime Minister of Sanatan Dharma. I will not react to them.