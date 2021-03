Will Suvendu Adhikari be able to beat Mamata Banerjee by 50 thousand votes margin?

The BJP and Congress leaders expressed scepticism over the injury of Mamata Banerjee and claimed that it could be a political stunt to garner sympathy votes. "I pray for her speedy recovery but there should be a CBI inquiry so that we know what has really happened", said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.