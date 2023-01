videoDetails

Will the councillors in Delhi abuse whenever they meet?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Today once again there has been a clash between AAP and BJP corporators. BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari have all accused Aam Aadmi Party councilors of abusing and climbing benches. After which the election of MCD Mayor in Delhi has been stopped indefinitely.