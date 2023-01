videoDetails

Woman Murdered In Delhi's Paschim Vihar, Accused Started Firing In The Middle Of The Road

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

A horrifying incident has come to fore from Delhi. A woman has been brutally murdered in Paschim Vihar area. The accused shot the woman in the middle of the road. Police is investigating the accused with the help of CCTV. The incident took place in a very busy area.