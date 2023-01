videoDetails

Women Wrestlers Case: Brij Bhushan Singh may resign!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

Veteran wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Geeta Phogat have made many serious allegations against Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to the information received, there will be a meeting of the Wrestling Federation on January 22, in which Brij Bhushan Singh may resign.