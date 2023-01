videoDetails

Wrestlers strike ends after talk with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Wrestlers, who have been protesting for two days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, have been assured by the government that their grievances will be resolved. In the first step to resolve their grievances, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who came under attack, has been given the post of President. being relieved of his responsibilities.