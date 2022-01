Ye Dil Maange More! Here's What The Common Man Is Expecting From Union Budget 2022

#AskyourFinanceMinister: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1. Ms Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for the fourth time. We spoke to a few people to get an idea about "common man's expectations" and what their demands are ahead of this year's budget.