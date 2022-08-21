'You are not a sin, you are the father of the corrupt', BJP's big attack on Kejriwal and Sisodia
BJP has targeted the Kejriwal government regarding Delhi's liquor policy. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in a press conference, 'This is not AAP, it is a sin, it is the father of the corrupt.' He said that Kejriwal should reply to the answers of the people. If the excise policy was correct then why was it withdrawn?
