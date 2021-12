Zee Archive: Watch CDS Bipin Rawat's old interview with Sudhir Chaudhary

A military helicopter carrying Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed near the town of Coonoor in southern India. The bodies would be brought to his house on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respect from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.