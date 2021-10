Zee Auto Awards 2021: Honouring the best of Auto Industry – Full show

The inaugural Zee Auto Awards 2021 is here to celebrate the best in the automotive industry. Meet the winners in 17 categories in a grand show hosted by stand-up comedian Atul Khatri. The programme also has interesting elements including special message by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; panel discussion on electric vehicles, and fireside chat on pre-owned vehicles in India.