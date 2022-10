Zee Cricket Conclave: Gautam Gambhir's Guru Mantra to Team India

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

People are very excited for today's match between India and Pakistan Indian fans are confident that Rohit Sharma can make India win. But before the match, Zee News anchor Aditi Tyagi spoke to Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan at the Zee Cricket Conclave. Know their opinion on today's match in this report.