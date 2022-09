Zee Exclusive: Special conversation with Sadhvi Ritambhara on attacks on Hindus in Britain

Updated: Sep 22, 2022

In Britain, many pictures of attacks on Hindu temples are coming out in the last few days. The question is whether these attacks were carried out under some conspiracy? On this question, Sadhvi Ritambhara said that such an environment is being created against us as if we are very big terrorists.