Zee News Exclusive: 'BJP will once again form government in Gujarat' - Hardik Patel

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Hardik Patel, who left Congress and joined BJP regarding Gujarat elections, has given a big statement. Patidar leader Hardik Patel said that once again the BJP government will be formed in Gujarat. He said that BJP will win more than 150 seats this time.