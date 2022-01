Zee News Exclusive: How much did Bikru's situation change after the elimination of Vikas Dubey?

The Yogi government describes the elimination of goonda raj in UP as one of its biggest achievements. A big proof of the end of the goonda raj was Bikru village in Kanpur, where gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter. In today's exclusive ground report of Zee News, see how the situation has changed in Bikru