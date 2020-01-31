Zee News team attacked near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi during coverage of anti-CAA protest

Zee News team was attacked near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi on Thursday (January 30, 2020) during the coverage of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Zee News senior reporter Jitendra Sharma and his associate Neeraj Gaur had arrived at Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi to cover the ongoing anti-CAA protests along with cameraperson Qamar Khan when they were heckled and assaulted by the protesters from Jamia area of Delhi. During the incident, the anti-CAA protesters tried to snatch the mobile and personal belongings of Jitendra Sharma and Neeraj Gaur.