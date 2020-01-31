हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Zee News team attacked near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi during coverage of anti-CAA protest

Zee News team was attacked near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi on Thursday (January 30, 2020) during the coverage of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Zee News senior reporter Jitendra Sharma and his associate Neeraj Gaur had arrived at Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi to cover the ongoing anti-CAA protests along with cameraperson Qamar Khan when they were heckled and assaulted by the protesters from Jamia area of Delhi. During the incident, the anti-CAA protesters tried to snatch the mobile and personal belongings of Jitendra Sharma and Neeraj Gaur.

Jan 31, 2020, 09:28 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Politics over Jamia firing incident increases