Zee Sammelan 2022: Big statement of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Agneepath scheme

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said on the Agnipath scheme in the Zee conference that the youth are being misled. Major transformation will be seen in the defense sector with this plan. Rajnath Singh gave complete information about the Agnipath scheme in the Zee conference.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

