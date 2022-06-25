Zee Sammelan 2022: Big statement of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Agneepath scheme
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said on the Agnipath scheme in the Zee conference that the youth are being misled. Major transformation will be seen in the defense sector with this plan. Rajnath Singh gave complete information about the Agnipath scheme in the Zee conference.
