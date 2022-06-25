NewsVideos

Zee Sammelan 2022: 'Corona has a bad effect on people's health,' says Dr Rashmi Gupta

Dr Rashmi Gupta, who came in Zee Sammelan 2022, told that corona virus infection has harmed physical health as well as mental health. Along with this, people are getting more sick due to irregular lifestyle.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:33 PM IST
Dr Rashmi Gupta, who came in Zee Sammelan 2022, told that corona virus infection has harmed physical health as well as mental health. Along with this, people are getting more sick due to irregular lifestyle.

All Videos

Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
25:1
Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
4:40
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group
0:57
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group
Zee Sammelan 2022: Director of Star Imaging Path Lab speaks on at what age, which test should be done?
2:32
Zee Sammelan 2022: Director of Star Imaging Path Lab speaks on at what age, which test should be done?
Zee Sammelan 2022: What Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on ED's questioning of Rahul
7:52
Zee Sammelan 2022: What Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on ED's questioning of Rahul

Trending Videos

25:1
Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
4:40
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
0:57
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group
2:32
Zee Sammelan 2022: Director of Star Imaging Path Lab speaks on at what age, which test should be done?
7:52
Zee Sammelan 2022: What Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on ED's questioning of Rahul
zee sammelan 2022 live,zee sammelan live,zee news sammelan,zee news sammelan 2022 live,zee news sammelan live,zee news agnipath today,zee news agnipath,agneepath scheme zee news,Rajnath Singh,rajnath singh live,rajnath singh live today,rajnath singh speech today,rajnath singh zee news,rajnath singh zee sammelan,zee sammelan 2022 rajnath singh,zee sammelan 2022 rajnath singh live,rajnath singh on agneepath scheme,sammelan 2022,sammelan 2022 zee news live,