Zee Sammelan 2022: 'Corona has a bad effect on people's health,' says Dr Rashmi Gupta

Dr Rashmi Gupta, who came in Zee Sammelan 2022, told that corona virus infection has harmed physical health as well as mental health. Along with this, people are getting more sick due to irregular lifestyle.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

