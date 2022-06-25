Zee Sammelan 2022: India to become world's No. 1 auto industry- Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said from the platform of Zee conference that the youth of the country have got employment. Now a lot of improvement has been seen in the roads of the country. He said that India will become the world's number-1 auto industry. Gadkari further said, while talking about the changes in electric vehicles and energy sector, Nitin Gadkari said, 'India will become a country that does not import or export energy'.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said from the platform of Zee conference that the youth of the country have got employment. Now a lot of improvement has been seen in the roads of the country. He said that India will become the world's number-1 auto industry. Gadkari further said, while talking about the changes in electric vehicles and energy sector, Nitin Gadkari said, 'India will become a country that does not import or export energy'.