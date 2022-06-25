NewsVideos

Zee Sammelan 2022: India to become world's No. 1 auto industry- Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said from the platform of Zee conference that the youth of the country have got employment. Now a lot of improvement has been seen in the roads of the country. He said that India will become the world's number-1 auto industry. Gadkari further said, while talking about the changes in electric vehicles and energy sector, Nitin Gadkari said, 'India will become a country that does not import or export energy'.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said from the platform of Zee conference that the youth of the country have got employment. Now a lot of improvement has been seen in the roads of the country. He said that India will become the world's number-1 auto industry. Gadkari further said, while talking about the changes in electric vehicles and energy sector, Nitin Gadkari said, 'India will become a country that does not import or export energy'.

All Videos

Zee Sammelan 2022: Big statement of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Agneepath scheme
3:45
Zee Sammelan 2022: Big statement of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Agneepath scheme
Zee Sammelan 2022: Road construction is improving very fast- Nitin Gadkari
3:58
Zee Sammelan 2022: Road construction is improving very fast- Nitin Gadkari
Zee Sammelan 2022: Today Jammu also has the same status as that of other countries- Rajnath Singh
3:39
Zee Sammelan 2022: Today Jammu also has the same status as that of other countries- Rajnath Singh
Zee Sammelan 2022: There is no such thing as polarization in politics - Abbas Naqvi
3:17
Zee Sammelan 2022: There is no such thing as polarization in politics - Abbas Naqvi
Zee Sammelan 2022: Rajnath Singh said, 'Galwan's valor makes us proud'
41:18
Zee Sammelan 2022: Rajnath Singh said, 'Galwan's valor makes us proud'

Trending Videos

3:45
Zee Sammelan 2022: Big statement of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Agneepath scheme
3:58
Zee Sammelan 2022: Road construction is improving very fast- Nitin Gadkari
3:39
Zee Sammelan 2022: Today Jammu also has the same status as that of other countries- Rajnath Singh
3:17
Zee Sammelan 2022: There is no such thing as polarization in politics - Abbas Naqvi
41:18
Zee Sammelan 2022: Rajnath Singh said, 'Galwan's valor makes us proud'
zee sammelan 2022 live,zee sammelan live,zee news sammelan,zee news sammelan 2022 live,zee news sammelan live,zee news agnipath today,zee news agnipath,agneepath scheme zee news,Nitin Gadkari,nitin gadkari live,nitin gadkari live today,nitin gadkari on agneepath,nitin gadkari zee news,nitin gadkari zee news sammelan,Zee Sammelan,Zee Sammelan 2022,zee sammelan nitin gadkari,zee news nitin gadkari,zee news nitin gadkari live,Transport minister,