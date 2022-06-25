Zee Sammelan 2022: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on oil prices

Union Oil and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on the forum of Zee Conference, challenges regarding oil are increasing in most of the countries of the world. If the price of crude oil remains at $ 120 per barrel, then these challenges may increase further.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

