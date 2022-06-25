Zee Sammelan 2022: There is no such thing as polarization in politics - Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on the forum of Zee Conference that democracy is very strong in the country. There is no such thing as polarization in politics. He said that the culture of India is inclusive.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

