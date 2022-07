Zee Top 10: Shinde removed from all posts in Shiv Sena

In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 10 is a part of Zee News's important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 10 is a part of Zee News's important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.