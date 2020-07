Zee World Exclusive: One civilian killed in Sopore attack

Terrorists attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 1). The troops of G/179 CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir police while placing 'naka' were attacked by terrorists at 7:35 am which was retaliated promptly. 3 army personnel are injured in the attack.