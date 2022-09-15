12 साल बाद अपनी स्वराशि मीन में वक्री हुए देव गुरु बृहस्पति, इन 3 राशियों का चमकेगा सितारा

Dev Guru Brihaspati is moving in reverse in his own sign Pisces for 12 years. Due to their retrograde in this way, the star of fortune of 3 zodiac signs is going to be on high. They will have tremendous benefits in job-business. Jupiter, the guru of the gods, has retrograded in his own sign Pisces after 12 years. That is, they are moving in this zodiac with the opposite speed. They will continue to move in this zodiac like this till November 23.Their retrograde will have different effects on all the 12 zodiac signs. Although there are 3 zodiac signs, whose natives are likely to get tremendous success in job and business during this period. Let us know which are those lucky zodiac signs.

