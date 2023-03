videoDetails

Does H3N2 Influenza spread like Corona?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

H3N2 influenza infection is currently spreading across the country. The number of its patients is continuously increasing from everywhere including Delhi-NCR. Although this virus is not new and its cases are reported every year. Although this virus is not fatal, like corona, if it is not treated properly on time, it can become fatal. Because it causes breathing problems.