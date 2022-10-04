NewsVideos

Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
Regular checkup and preventive treatment is important

All Videos

Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Gajinder gives useful tips for heart care
Dr. Gajinder gives useful tips for heart care

Trending Videos

Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Gajinder gives useful tips for heart care