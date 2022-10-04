NewsVideos

Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
Irrespective of age, everybody should take of their heart

All Videos

Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Gajinder gives useful tips for heart care
Dr. Gajinder gives useful tips for heart care

Trending Videos

Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Gajinder gives useful tips for heart care