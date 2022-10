Mahakatha: Mother did severe penance to get Lord Bholenath, then the name was Mahagauri.

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Maa Mahagauri is worshiped in the form of Maa Adishakti on the eighth day of Navratri. Mother has 4 arms and her vehicle is Taurus. He had done severe penance to get Lord Shankar as a husband.