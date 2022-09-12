Pitru Paksha is starting in Panchaks, stop doing these things for 15 days!

he Pitru Paksha is starting and the Panchak period of 5 days has also started. In such a situation, during the next 15 days, some other work including auspicious work should be avoided.) Or it is forbidden to do auspicious work during Pitru Paksha. Pitru Paksha or Shradh Paksha is starting from 10th September today. Whereas before this Panchak has started from the midnight of 8 and 9 September 2022. In Hinduism and astrology, it is forbidden to do any auspicious work during Pitru Paksha and Panchakas.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

he Pitru Paksha is starting and the Panchak period of 5 days has also started. In such a situation, during the next 15 days, some other work including auspicious work should be avoided.) Or it is forbidden to do auspicious work during Pitru Paksha. Pitru Paksha or Shradh Paksha is starting from 10th September today. Whereas before this Panchak has started from the midnight of 8 and 9 September 2022. In Hinduism and astrology, it is forbidden to do any auspicious work during Pitru Paksha and Panchakas.