Research finds poor health outcomes related to substance use disorders

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Individuals with a history of hospitalisation for substance use disorders had considerably worse results following the onset of a wide range of physical health illnesses. People with substance use disorders had shorter life expectancies than individuals without substance use disorders. It is also important to consider that the majority of people with substance use disorders go undetected. We need to equally focus on early detection and early intervention in substance use disorders.

